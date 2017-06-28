Giants newcomer Hwang homers in MLB debut, sparks win

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — For a San Francisco Giants team that is desperate for wins and something to be excited about, newly called up third baseman Jae-Gyun Hwang could be the light at the end of the tunnel.

The South-Korean born Hwang went deep in his third at-bat for his first career major-league hit.

The home run was followed by an RBI groundout in the fourth that gave the Giants their first run of the afternoon.

Hwang was brought up from the AAA Sacramento River Cats where he had been leading the team with 44 RBIs and was fourth in home runs with seven.

Although the 29-year-old isn’t a long-term answer for the Giants, he showed promise on his first day for a team that has won three World Series titles in the last six years.

Back-up catcher Nick Hundley had a two-run shot on the day as he filled in for Buster Posey who was given the day off.

As for starter Ty Blach, he went 6.1 innings, giving up three runs, two of which came as a result of his own two errors.

The 5-3 win completed a sweep of the Rockies, the first for the Giants this season.

