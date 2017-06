Man hospitalized after shooting in Oakland

OAKLAND (BCN)–A male victim was injured in a shooting early this morning in Oakland, according to police.

The shooting occurred at 1:47 a.m. in the 8900 block of International Boulevard.

A male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his body and was taken to a hospital, police said.

No arrests have been made in the case, police said.

