Man killed, woman injured in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in San Jose Wednesday, according to police.

At 8:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of Creston Lane.

Police found a man on the ground in the middle of the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later, a woman was found inside a nearby house suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES