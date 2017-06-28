Man killed, woman injured in San Jose shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead and a woman injured in San Jose Wednesday, according to police.

At 8:55 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 1000 block of Creston Lane.

Police found a man on the ground in the middle of the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

A short time later, a woman was found inside a nearby house suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a hospital and is being treated for her injuries.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.

Police have not yet made any arrests.

