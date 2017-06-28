Mom’s boyfriend gets life in killing of girl dubbed Baby Doe

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been sentenced to life in prison in the killing of 2-year-old girl who became known as Baby Doe after her remains washed up on the shore of a Boston Harbor island.
Michael McCarthy will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years under the sentence imposed Wednesday.
McCarthy was convicted Monday of second-degree murder in the 2015 killing of Bella Bond, his girlfriend’s daughter. A computer-generated image of Bella was shared by millions on social media as authorities scrambled to identify her.
A prosecutor asked the judge to set McCarthy’s parole eligibility at 25 years — 10 years more than the minimum. McCarthy’s lawyer called that recommendation “vindictive.”
The girl’s mother, Rachelle Bond, told the jury at McCarthy’s trial that she saw him kill her daughter.
