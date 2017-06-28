Ohio deputy chases squad car into traffic



OHIO (KRON)– A sheriff’s deputy in Ohio had an unexpected chase after he pulled a driver over.

He had to chase his own squad car after forgetting to put the vehicle in park.

In the vide, the deputy is seen chasing the car as soon as he noticed it moving away.

Luckily, he was able to stop the vehicle in the middle of an intersection.

No one was injured.

