Police: Petaluma man arrested for sex acts with teen he met on online dating app Grindr

PETALUMA (KRON) — A Petaluma man was arrested on Wednesday for sex acts with a teen he met on the online dating app Grindr, police said.

Twenty-three-year-old Alexander Battaglia was arrested at his home on Sequoia Drive at around 3 p.m. after a month-long investigation, police said.

He was arrested for oral copulation with a minor, communication with a minor with the intent to engage in sex acts, sodomy by an adult with a minor, and with meeting the teen at a specific location to engage in sex acts, police said.

Investigators said the two met to have sex at least three times.

“Battaglia acknowledged knowing the victim was under 18 years old and has cooperated with the investigation,” Sgt. Paul Gilman said.

If you know of more victims, you are asked to call police at (707)-778-4444.

“This also serves as a stark reminder that while cellular telephone technology and the apps available on smartphones can be used to facilitate these types of criminal acts and parents are encouraged to be proactive in the safety and well-being of their children,” Gilman said.

