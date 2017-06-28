VIDEO: Safe and sane fireworks for sale in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON) — Fireworks are now for sale in the City of Dublin.

It is one of a few cities in the Bay Area where you can both purchase and light up your fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Thirteen booths are open around town, where non-profits are selling to anyone 18 years of age or older.

And you can set the fireworks off at four designated parks throughout the city on the holiday from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m.

“I just like the feeling of lighting them off and like kind of watching the the action in first-person,” 14-year-old resident Aidan Vaupen said.

Kevin Ferrell says he’s buying fireworks–and will be safe with them.

“Just be safe, be cool…don’t get too carried away,” Ferrell said.

The City of Dublin says extra officers and firefighters will be on the clock on the Fourth of July making sure everyone does stay safe.

Also, there are designated parks where one can use the fireworks on the big day.

Those are Alamo Creek, Emerald Glen, and Shannon parks as well as the Dublin Sports Grounds.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES