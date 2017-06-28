Tech Report: App to report illegal fireworks

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — We are less than a week away from the Fourth of July.

This is about the time we start to hear those illegal fireworks going off at night.

Law enforcement in the Bay Area is turning to new technology to help catch people in the act.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate shows you a new app that makes it quick and easy to report illegal fireworks.

ILLEGAL fireworks report app –  https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/nail-em/id1115401392?mt=8

