The World According to Gary: Knicks get rid of Phil Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich talk the Knicks cutting ties with Phil Jackson, who’s eyeing Andre Iguodala, and Serna Williams channels Demi Moore on the cover of Vanity Fair.

The Knicks and the team’s President, Phil Jackson, have agreed to part ways. Darya says that over time it seemed as if Phil wasn’t enthusiastic about the team’s future.

Several teams have their sights set on Warriors’ Andre Iguodala, but Gary believes it might all be a publicity stunt.

Serna Williams and her baby bump barred it all on the cover of Vanity Fair. Serena looks to be about six months pregnant in the photo. Demi Moore did a similar shoot in 1996.

