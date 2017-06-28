PLACER COUNTY (KRON/CNN) — Emergency crews rescued an injured dog and two hikers using night vision in Placer County on Tuesday.

They were trapped in the Sierra Mountains in Placer County.

Police say the two men were hiking on a trail when their dog got scared and ran off. When the men found their dog, he wasn’t able to stand on his hind legs.

They carried him for 2 1/2 hours. It got dark and the two hikers got lost.

They stopped to build a fire and called 911.

The men are OK and the dog is expected to recover.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES