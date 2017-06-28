MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — Fire officials are stepping up efforts to warn about the danger of fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend.

Cal Fire says during the Fourth of July holiday, 2 in 5 fires are started because of fireworks.

California had a very rainy winter and that resulted in a lot of tall grass and weeds, but now, just a few weeks into summer, that grass is already dry. And just one errant firework could start a destructive wildfire.

In fact, Cal Fire has already responded to more than 2,000 wildfires across the state this year.

With the Fourth of July weekend just days away, they want to remind people to be safe.

Cal Fire says that most fires that are started over the Fourth of July are the result of illegal fireworks or legal fireworks that are used incorrectly.

They also put out a blunt reminder on Wednesday that if someone starts a fire with fireworks, that person could be held responsible for any damage that fire causes and the expense of fighting the fire.

Possession of illegal fireworks, such roman candles, aerial shells, or anything that goes into the air, can result in stiff penalties including jail or prison time or a fine of up to $50,000.

Cal Fire is also reminding people that safe and sane fireworks are only allowed in some communities and are not allowed statewide.

If you are going to light off fireworks this Fourth of July, fire officials advise always reading directions, have a bucket of water and a hose nearby, and only use fireworks outdoors.

Finally, Cal Fire is asking people to use common sense with fireworks.

If you are not sure if a firework is illegal, they advise remembering that if it flies in the air or explodes, it’s illegal.

