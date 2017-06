Video: Golden Gate Bridge fares increase to close budget shortfall

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Commuters who regularly ride across San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, can expect to pay more.

Starting on Monday, the toll price drivers pay is increasing by $0.25 to whopping $7.75.

Those who have FasTrak passes will still get a discount, paying $6.75 per crossing.

According to officials, the price hike is needed to meet a budget shortfall.

