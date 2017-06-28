VIDEO: Marin County Pine Fire fully contained

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — The 38-acre Pine Fire south of San Geronimo in Marin County was 100 percent contained at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Marin County Fire Department officials said.

Two engines, a water tender and a crew will remain on the site Wednesday.

A park ranger reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. Tuesday near Kent Lake, about 2 miles southwest of Woodacre on Marin Municipal Water District land in the Mt. Tamalpais Watershed just south of the Gary Giacomini Open Space Preserve.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The slow-moving fire burned mostly grass and brush, but consumed bay, laurel and oak trees later, Marin County Deputy Fire Chief Mark Brown said.

The nearest homes were 2.5 miles away in San Geronimo and Woodacre and there were no evacuations needed, Brown said.

“We were fortunate that there was high humidity due to the fog and it helped to hold the fire in check until we could get resources to the scene,” Brown said.

Eighty personnel responded to the fire.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES