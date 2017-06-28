MARICOPA, Arizona (KRON) — Two men are facing charges after a violent road rage altercation in Arizona.
The incident reportedly started earlier with the two suspects allegedly cutting each other off.
A man is first seen breaking out the window of this driver’s SUV.
That driver then gets out of his vehicle with what appears to be an extendable baton and bashes out the back window of the man’s car.
Both suspects were charged with misdemeanors.
And while both men have reportedly expressed regret and remorse, Maricopa police say this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated.
