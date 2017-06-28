DANVILLE (KRON) — The accolades keep pouring in for the world champions Golden State Warriors.
Earlier this week, Bob Myers and Draymond Green took home some special honors at the NBA awards ceremony.
On Wednesday, the two were the big men on campus at a special assembly at Myers’ old high school in Danville.
Mark Carpenter has the sights and sounds.
Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN