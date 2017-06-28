Walnut Creek police searching for man who stole purse from yoga studio

WALNUT CREEK (KRON)–Police in Walnut Creek are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of committing fraud and identity theft.

According to police, Christopher Newton is suspected of stealing a purse from a yoga studio earlier this month, and making fraudulent credit card purchases in Pleasant Hill, Pittsburg and San Francisco.

Newton also has warrants from three Bay Area jurisdictions related to fraud and identity theft, police said.

Police released multiple photos of Newton and said witnesses described him as talking with a “feminine” voice and being “flamboyant.”

Anyone with information about Newton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Walnut Creek police Detective Vevera at (925) 943-5875 or vevera@walnutcreekpd.com.

