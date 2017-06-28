Woman eats more than 20 pounds of prime rib, smashes restaurant record

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (WFLA/CNN) — When Molly Schuyler sat down to eat Monday night at Ward’s House of Prime in Milwaukee, nobody imagined what they were about to witness.
Schuyler travels the country as a competitive eater. She put away 22.5 pounds of prime beef at the restaurant, downing one slab of meat after another.
Schuyler said she was feeling “very sluggish and tired” after her marathon of munching.
A WISN-TV reporter asked her why she chose to be a competitive eater.
“Why not?” she said. “I’m always looking for something new and maybe something absolutely delicious I haven’t had for a long time or something that could challenge me because I can eat well over 20 pounds.”
The restaurant invited Schuyler to take the challenge. Owner Brian Ward said she nearly doubled the previous record.
Schuyler also recently broke a hamburger-eating challenge record. Click here to watch her take on a 7-decker cheeseburger, fries, and a drink.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN