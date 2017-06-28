Woman faces multiple charges after getting pregnant by 11-year-old boy

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — An additional 14 charges were filed Wednesday against a Port Richey woman accused of sexual battery on an 11-year-old that led to her having the boy’s child.

The relationship started in 2014 and Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputies said the baby boy was born later that year.

Investigators arrested 25-year-old Marissa Ashley Mowry on Tuesday afternoon. She was originally charged with sexual battery on an 11-year-old child. Mowry was charged Wednesday with three counts of sex assault by 18 years of age sex battery victim under 12 years of age, and 11 counts of sex assault by custodian sex battery victim 12 years of age and under 18 years of age.

In January 2014, investigators said Mowry, who was 22 at the time, had sexual intercourse with the 11-year-old at a home in Hillsborough County. As a result, Mowry got pregnant and gave birth in October 2014.

Deputies said Mowry and the victim continued to have sexual contact several times until this year when the victim was 14.

Mowry currently lives in Port Richey, but she was living in Brandon during the time of the encounters. Investigators said the victim was also a Brandon resident but deputies would not elaborate on how the two were connected in effort to conceal the victim’s identity.

Investigators said that in April of this year someone anonymously reported the encounters through an abuse tip line in Pasco County.

Pasco County deputies sent the report to Hillsborough County where the encounters took place.

In Mowry’s original statement to law enforcement, she told deputies that at one point the boy forcibly had sex with her while she was “highly medicated” on Benadryl and Amoxicillin due to a cold.

She said she was sleeping and woke up to the boy touching her sexually and that’s when he forced himself on her and had sexual intercourse. She said she told the victim to “stop.”

Mowry later denied that any of it ever happened during a recorded conversation with the boy. Investigators were listening in on the other line, according to arrest records.

Deputies said they now have new information after interviewing Mowry on Tuesday but are not yet ready to disclose those details.

The Hillsborough County Sheriffs Office’s Child Protective Division is also involved in the investigation.

Deputies said the baby, which is now nearly 3- years old, will be placed with a responsible adult.

Mowry’s sexual battery charge is a capital offense and comes with a mandatory life sentence if convicted.

