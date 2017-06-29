NOVATO (KRON) — One person has died and another is critically injured in a crash on Highway 37 near Novato on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The person hurt is suffering life-threatening injuries. Four cars were involved in the crash on eastbound Hwy 37, Officer Andrew Barclay said.
The crash happened around 3 p.m. just east of Atherton Avenue, according to Barclay.
The critically injured person was flown by helicopter to a trauma center, Barclay said.
The freeway is closed at Atherton Avenue. Traffic is being diverted off Atherton, around the crash, and directly back onto Highway 37.
Drivers should expect major delays.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
