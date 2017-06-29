2 arrested after traffic stop in Berkeley leads to discovery of stolen gun

BERKELEY (BCN)–Berkeley police officers arrested two men Sunday after a traffic stop led to the discovery of an allegedly stolen gun, according to police officials.

Shortly after midnight, an officer tried to pull over an SUV for suspected vehicle code violations in the 2200 block of Bonar Street.

At first, the driver didn’t pull over in response to the officer’s lights and siren, but drove to the rear parking lot of an apartment building in the same block, police said.

A records check revealed that the driver and front passenger were on active probation. A subsequent search of the SUV turned up a .22 caliber semi-automatic handgun that police said was previously reported stolen.

Officers arrested Jason Holman, 35, of San Pablo and Laquon Walker, 24, of Berkeley.

