4 teens attack, rob BART rider in Dublin

By Published:

 

DUBLIN (KRON) — Four teens attacked and robbed a BART passenger in Dublin on Wednesday night, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The victim, on a Dublin-bound train, was punched and robbed of his or her cell phone.

The suspects are described as black teens, who ran out of the train at the East Dublin BART Station.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage.

BART completed its installation of adding security cameras on all of its trains on Wednesday.

No other information has been made available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s