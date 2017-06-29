4 teens attack, rob BART rider in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON) — Four teens attacked and robbed a BART passenger in Dublin on Wednesday night, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.

The victim, on a Dublin-bound train, was punched and robbed of his or her cell phone.

The suspects are described as black teens, who ran out of the train at the East Dublin BART Station.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage.

BART completed its installation of adding security cameras on all of its trains on Wednesday.

No other information has been made available.

