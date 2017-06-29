4 teens attack, rob BART rider in Dublin

DUBLIN (KRON) — Four teens attacked and robbed a BART passenger in Dublin on Wednesday night, according to BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost.
The victim, on a Dublin-bound train, was punched and robbed of his or her cell phone.
The suspects are described as black teens, who ran out of the train at the East Dublin BART Station.
Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage.
BART completed its installation of adding security cameras on all of its trains on Wednesday.
No other information has been made available.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- HOUSE TO VOTE ON KATE’S LAW, SANCTUARY CITY BILL
- SAN RAFAEL MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO MOVE INTO HOUSE STILL FOR SALE
- FREMONT POLICE BELIEVE WOMAN MISSING SINCE 1989 WAS MURDERED
- SHOCKING VIDEO: PREGNANT WOMAN RUNS OVER SUSPECTED PURSE THIEF WITH SUV
- UMPIRE SAVES WOMAN ATTEMPTING SUICIDE
- WOMAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER GETTING PREGNANT BY 11-YEAR-OLD BOY
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN