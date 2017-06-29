AAA: Record-breaking amount of Americans to travel this Fourth of July weekend

Vehicles make their way westbound on Interstate 80 across the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as a new series of rain storms bear down on the Bay Area Thursday, Dec. 10, 2015, as seen from Treasure Island in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you are planning on getting away for the Fourth of July weekend, you are not alone.

AAA is predicting that a record-breaking amount of Americans will travel this holiday weekend.

More than 44 million Americans are expected to go 50 miles or more by either car, boat, plane, or train.

Most people, about 37 million, will drive to their destinations.

Cheaper gas prices this year, as compared to last, will help drivers save some cash.

For those planning to fly, airfare and car rental rates are also predicted to be lower this year.

No matter how you travel, people are urged to budget some extra time to deal with the masses who are also trying to get out of town.

