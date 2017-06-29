Apple’s iPhone turns 10 years old

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Happy 10th Birthday to Apple’s iPhone!

This revolutionary device was first released to the public 10 years ago today.

In the past decade, Apple has sold more than one billion iPhones.

The iPhone was the first touch-screen phone. It set the standard for mobile computing.

It’s hard to imagine a world without emojis, apps and constant access to the internet.

The new iPhone 8 is set to release in the early fall.

