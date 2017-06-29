Police investigate potential threat in San Francisco

UPDATE: The police activity is over. Police provided no further details.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Police in San Francisco are searching for a suspect after a potential threat was made Thursday afternoon.

Police are asking people to avoid the area 200 to 300 block of Brannan Street.

It is unclear whether the threat was made to an individual or a business.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

