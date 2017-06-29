Caltrain: Woman assaulted conductor in Brisbane

BRISBANE (KRON) — A woman assaulted a Caltrain conductor in Brisbane on Thursday, delaying a train for about 20 minutes, Caltrain officials said.

Northbound train No. 135 stopped at the Bayshore station while crews waited for emergency service personnel, according to a statement issued on social media at 10:54 a.m.

Caltrain spokesman Dan Lieberman said that an argument became physical and a woman allegedly elbowed the conductor in the nose.

She was apprehended and booked into jail on suspicion of assault and battery.

Her name was not immediately released.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

