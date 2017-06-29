Several brush fires burning in East San Jose

SANTA CLARA COUNTY (KRON) — Firefighters are battling several brush fires in East San Jose Thursday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
The fires are burning in the Grant Ranch area. Cal Fire says one is burning off Grant Road near Mt. Hamilton.
Fire dispatchers received a call shortly after 2 p.m. reporting a fire on Quimby Road and two others on Mt. Hamilton Road.
According to Cal Fire, the fires have burned 85 acres and are 50 percent contained.
One of the fires is burning near homes. There are no evacuation orders at this time.
About 100 firefighters from several different counties are battling the blaze.
No structures have been threatened or lost and no injuries have been reported, Temmermand said.
The cause and source of the fire are under investigation.
Firefighters are battling a 28 acre fire off Grant Rd. near Mt. Hamilton, east of San Jose (Santa Clara County). #RanchFire pic.twitter.com/A18P4uZSXu
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2017
#RanchFire [update] off Grant Rd. near Mt. Hamilton, east of San Jose (Santa Clara County) is now 40 acres and 50% contained. pic.twitter.com/axjBcEHdwS
— CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) June 29, 2017
