SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A decomposing body was found near I-280 in San Francisco on Thursday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.
The body was found on northbound 280.
The decomposing body was reported at 1:49 p.m. near the San Jose Avenue offramp.
CHP spokesman Vu Williams said the body may have been that of homeless man, but did not necessarily appear to be related to an earlier collision.
The fire department and medical examiner were called to the scene.
Bay City News contributed to this report.
