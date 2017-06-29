BALTIMORE (KRON) — Dramatic video has just been released out of Baltimore of a shootout between an armed robbery suspect and police.

Police say the man seen in the video, Blaine Robert Erb, was a suspect in an armed robbery at a nearby shopping center.

When police confronted him on a city bus, he fired a shot at the officers and then ordered everyone to get off the bus.

Erb can be seen in the video with two guns firing in all directions from the steps of the bus

When he tries to make a run for it, police fire back, killing him.

The officer that was shot has been released from the hospital.

