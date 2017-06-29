Gary’s Word: Never coach your child

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Never coach your child!

Work with them, practice with them, watch games with them, but never coach them.

The latest example is what went down with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Word is All-Star Chris Paul wanted out because head coach Doc Rivers was showing favoritism toward his Clippers son, Austin.

We have all tried coaching our sons and daughters in youth sports but at the pro level, and even high school level, it is all about business.

And when you have the emotions of your child involved, you can’t win.

Legendary coach Al McGuire, while at Marquette, once told a player competing with his son, “Sorry, you are a good player, but I love my son. He will be the starter.”

Steve Alford just got done coaching his son at UCLA, and he intimated there is always the underlying thought that you are showing favoritism.

Why force your child to have to worry about more than just playing the game?

I practice what I preach.

I have always practiced and instructed my kids, but when it comes to serious completion, let them have the experience of learning from an experienced coach.

You know the view from the stands is not too bad and a lot more enjoyable for all involved.

