SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The House of Representatives will vote Thursday on a bill known as Kate’s Law and a bill that would stiffen the punishment for sanctuary cities.
The bill is named for Kate Steinle, who was shot and killed by an undocumented immigrant in 2015 on Pier 14 along San Francisco’s waterfront.
President Donald Trump is urging the House to pass the bill, which would impose mandatory minimum prison sentences for deportees who re-enter the country.
Francisco Lopez-Sanchez, who was charged in the murder, has been deported multiple times.
Trump is also pushing for the House to pass a piece of legislation regarding sanctuary cities like San Francisco.
The bill would strip federal grants from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with immigration authorities.
