Mountain lion sighted in San Carlos

SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A resident spotted a mountain lion in San Carlos on Thursday morning, county officials said.

Around 10 a.m., a resident reported seeing what they believe to have been a mountain lion in the vicinity of Tulip Lane and Crestview Drive, near Interstate Highway 280.

Mountain lions typically avoid confrontations with people, but anyone who sees a big cat should avoid approaching it, especially if it is around cubs.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

