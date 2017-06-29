SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are warning of a phone scam where someone on the other end impersonates an officer saying there’s a warrant out for your arrest.

In the scam, the person posing as police demands that you pay him or her in gift cards to avoid arrest. Police said the scammers manipulated the caller ID to make it seem like it’s coming from a police phone number.

“Neither the San Francisco Police Department nor any other City and County of San Francisco agency will call you to demand payment and threaten arrest for any matter,” police said in a press release.

If you get the phone call, police say to immediately hang up and call the police.

You can report it here: http://sanfranciscopolice.org/reports#file-report

