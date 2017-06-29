Snake bites on the rise in US

(KRON/CNN) — Snake bites are on the rise, according to a new report.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes each year and about five of those people die.

The North Texas Poison Control Center said the numbers of snake bites have been rising by 100 to 200 a year due to more global warming.

The Poison Control Center also says population density and human activity also play a role in the number of snake bites.

Snake bites have begun to rise in Georgia and North Carolina.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES