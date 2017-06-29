COLMA (KRON) — A suspicious vehicle investigation led to a stolen gun being seized by Colma police on Saturday, police said.

Police found a man sleeping inside a car parked in the 5000 block of Junipero Serra Boulevard at around 8:38 p.m. When police went up to the man, they found drug paraphernalia inside the center console, according to police.

The man was also on probation.

When an officer searched the car, he or she found a loaded gun with more drugs.

The gun, a Sig Saur .40 caliber, was stolen out of Contra Costa County, police said.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the San Mateo County Jail for multiple weapons and narcotics violations, police said.