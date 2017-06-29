The World According to Gary: Houston Rockets building super team

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Houston Rockets’ newest teammate, Klay Thompson’s dance moves, and an odd wedding ceremony.

The Houston Rockets just added Chris Paul to their lineup. Darya and Gary both believe the Warriors latest victory has a lot of NBA teams shook.

Klay Thompson has been on a promotional tour throughout China, showcasing his Anta signature sneakers. Klay also flaunted his dance moves, which Darya wasn’t too impressed by.

The Miami Dolphins have some die heart fans. One bride and groom not only had a Dolphin inspired cake, but the groom recited his vows with the team’s helmet on.

