Umpire saves woman attempting suicide

PENNSYLVANIA (KRON)– A Major League Baseball umpire saved a woman who was attempting suicide in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

John Tumpane saw a woman climbing over a railing above the river.

Tumpane approached her and locked both his arms around her back.

He said the woman urged him multiple times to let her go.

The woman said repeatedly, “You don’t care about me.”

Tumpane kept responding, assuring her that he did care and wouldn’t let go.

He held onto her until police arrived and helped loft her back over the railing.

The woman was taken to a hospital.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES