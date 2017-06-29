NEW YORK (KRON) — With Fourth of July just around the corner, Lego has put together the perfect structure.

A team of enthusiasts spent 292 hours building a replica Statue of Liberty.

It took more than 25,000 pieces, weighing in at about 125 pounds.

Lady Liberty stands a little over 9 feet tall and is currently at the Smithsonian in Washington D.C.

That is about one-32nd of the size of the original.

The statue on Ellis Island is a little over 111 feet tall.

