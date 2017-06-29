PHOENIX, Arizona (KRON) — A man from Phoenix, Arizona spent a week in the hospital after being diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.

He believes he was infected while visiting a popular spot where families go to beat the heat.

Jonathan Daggett went to a splash pad about two weeks ago. A couple days later, his thigh swelled up and turned red.

Daggett went to the hospital and was rushed into surgery and ultimately had to undergo dialysis.

Doctors say they don’t know for sure how and where Daggett was infected, but say the best way to protect yourself is to treat and cover any cuts and scrapes before going into any water park.

