VIDEO: Man says he was infected with flesh-eating bacteria while visiting Arizona splash pad

By , and Published:

 

PHOENIX, Arizona (KRON) — A man from Phoenix, Arizona spent a week in the hospital after being diagnosed with flesh-eating bacteria.

He believes he was infected while visiting a popular spot where families go to beat the heat.

Jonathan Daggett went to a splash pad about two weeks ago. A couple days later, his thigh swelled up and turned red.

Daggett went to the hospital and was rushed into surgery and ultimately had to undergo dialysis.

Doctors say they don’t know for sure how and where Daggett was infected, but say the best way to protect yourself is to treat and cover any cuts and scrapes before going into any water park.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s