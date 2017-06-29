Watsonville man burglarizes Goodwill, another discount store

WATSONVILLE (BCN)–A man was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of burglarizing a Goodwill Industries store and another discount store in Watsonville, police said.

Officers responded at 12:41 a.m. to a report of a burglary in progress at the Goodwill store at 470 Main St. and detained Horacio Lara, a 37-year-old transient who had just exited the store, according to police.

Witnesses identified Lara as the alleged thief and officers located a second business on the same block, Casa Choi Discount, that had also been burglarized.

Lara had property in his possession from the discount store and police said he entered both businesses by breaking the glass on the front doors.

He was booked into county jail on suspicion of two counts of commercial burglary.

