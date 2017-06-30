NAPA (KRON) — County officials are warning people not to go near rivers and lakes with blue-green algae.

Two dogs died after they swam in a pond in the Huichica Creek area in Napa just last week.

Warning signs have been posted around the affected areas.

“Be aware of posted signs that indicate the presence of blue-green algae. Also, if the body of water has a lot of algae or scum floating in it, it may be best for you and your pets to avoid the water.” Napa County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Relucio said. “These algae produce toxins that can cause eye irritation, skin rashes, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and flu-like symptoms. ”

Experts say if the water has a lot of algae or scum floating in it, stay away from it.

Blue-green algae poisoning can cause eye irritation, skin rashes, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea, and flulike symptoms.

Children and adults can experience serious injury to the liver, kidney, and nervous system if they swallow the affected water.

The following guidance is recommended for people who recreate in water bodies:

Take care that pets and livestock do not drink the water, swim through algae scums or mats, or lick their fur after going in the water. Rinse pets in clean water to remove algae from fur.

Avoid wading, swimming, or jet or water skiing in water containing algae blooms, scums or mats.

Do not drink, cook or wash dishes with untreated surface water from these areas under any circumstances.

People should not eat shellfish or fish from these areas. If fish are consumed, remove the guts and liver, and rinse filets in clean drinking water.

Get medical treatment immediately if you think that you, your children, your pet or livestock might have been poisoned by blue-green algae toxins. Be sure to alert the medical professional to the possible contact with blue-green algae.

