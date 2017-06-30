2K pounds of illegal fireworks seized in San Leandro

By Published:
(Alameda County Sheriff's Office)

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities confiscated about 2,000 pounds of fireworks from a building in San Leandro, officials said Friday.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Detectives seized the illegal fireworks from a commercial building, authorities said on Twitter.

This is the second illegal fireworks bust in Alameda County this week.

On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist in Newark.

Authorities are stepping up efforts to warn about the danger of fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend.

Cal Fire says during the Fourth of July holiday, 2 in 5 fires are started because of fireworks.

Possession of illegal fireworks, such roman candles, aerial shells, or anything that goes into the air, can result in stiff penalties including jail or prison time or a fine of up to $50,000.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s