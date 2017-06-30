2K pounds of illegal fireworks seized in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — Authorities confiscated about 2,000 pounds of fireworks from a building in San Leandro, officials said Friday.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Detectives seized the illegal fireworks from a commercial building, authorities said on Twitter.

This is the second illegal fireworks bust in Alameda County this week.

On Monday, a man was arrested for allegedly selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist in Newark.

Authorities are stepping up efforts to warn about the danger of fireworks ahead of the holiday weekend.

Cal Fire says during the Fourth of July holiday, 2 in 5 fires are started because of fireworks.

Possession of illegal fireworks, such roman candles, aerial shells, or anything that goes into the air, can result in stiff penalties including jail or prison time or a fine of up to $50,000.

ACSO Detectives seize approx 2,000 lbs of illegal fireworks at San Leandro Commercial Building. pic.twitter.com/kBFXo4B8wn — Alameda Co. Sheriff (@ACSOSheriffs) June 30, 2017

