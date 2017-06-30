VIDEO: 3 Bay Area Planned Parenthood clinics close today

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Three Bay Area Planned Parenthood clinics are shutting down Friday due to limited funding, according to officials.

The Pittsburg, Richmond, and Vacaville locations are all closing along with several others across the country.

Clinics in Fairfield, Napa, Vallejo, and Woodland can help take in the displaced patients. However, they too could face budget cuts.

Planned Parenthood officials say a combination of problems, old and new, are prompting the closures.

The two main factors that lead to the closings are:

  1. For years the federal government’s reimbursements to Planned Parenthood for treating Medi-Cal patients has been less than what it actually costs Planned Parenthood to treat those patients. Prop 56, the tobacco tax increase, was supposed to help healthcare providers fill that deficit. However, despite the tax passing and tobacco prices skyrocketing, the state budget did not pass along the promised reimbursement funds to providers.
  2. Republican proposals to defund Planned Parenthood.  That threat isn’t new, but both the House and Senate’s proposed Obamacare alternatives would remove Planned Parenthood funding for a year, they also propose large cuts to Medicaid.

