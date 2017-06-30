Are these your bicycles? Stolen high-end bicycles recovered in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (BCN) — Santa Rosa police Wednesday arrested a Rio Nido man on suspicion of possessing two bicycles valued at $7,000 that were stolen from a south Santa Rosa residence Friday.

A neighbor’s video of the theft showed two male suspects removing the bicycles from the garage of the residence on Kawana Springs Road and loading them into a white, early 1990s Chevrolet Silverado single-cab pickup with a toolbox in the truck bed, Sgt. Marcus Sprague said.

Police tracked the truck to a residence on Canyon One Road in Rio Nido Wednesday and located 51-year-old Robert Hansen and the pickup truck, Sprague said.

Hansen is a repeat property crimes and narcotics offender with an extensive criminal history, and he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest, Sprague said.

During a search of the residence police and Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies found the two stolen bicycles and two more expensive bicycles they believe also were stolen.

Police returned the bicycles stolen from the Kawana Springs Road home to the owner, and information about the two other bicycles has been posted on the Santa Rosa Police Department’s Facebook page, Sprague said.

Hansen was arrested on suspicion of possession of stolen property and an outstanding warrant. He was booked in the Sonoma County Jail.

