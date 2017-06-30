California mother arrested after her 2-month-old child dies

HANFORD, Calif. ( KSEE ) – A mother in the South Valley has been arrested in connection to the murder of her own baby.

The Kings County Sheriff’s Office said 40-year old Veronica Brouwer killed her two-month old child.

Brouwer now faces charges of murder.

Last Thursday, Sheriff’s Deputies, paramedics, and the fire department responded to a call at a home on the 8300 block of Idaho Avenue in Hanford to try to save the life of a baby.

Investigators said they found the baby not breathing and immediately began CPR. They said the infant was found face down on a mattress, possibly suffocated.

Investigators said they interviewed Brouwer and the child’s father, and there were inconsistencies in their statements. An autopsy showed the baby had two severe blunt force trauma injuries to the head, and the Sheriff’s Office believed those were caused by Brouwer. They said the baby’s father was not home at the time of the injury and was not directly involved.

Brouwer is the second mother this week to be arrested for allegedly murdering her own baby. 24-year old Tracy Rodriguez of Terra Bella is accused of murdering her one-month old baby boy on Saturday. Rodriguez was arrested on Wednesday.

