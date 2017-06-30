Deadly crash closes Fremont city street

By Published:

FREMONT (KRON) — A deadly crash has closed a city street in Fremont Friday afternoon, according to police.

Osgood Road between Blacow Road and Seldon Court is closed in both directions while officers investigate a fatal traffic collision.

Police haven’t yet disclosed details about the collision, such as when it occurred and how many vehicles were involved.

KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAP

Police advised people to avoid Osgood Road in that area and to use alternate routes.

They said the closure will last several hours.

