Deadly crash closes Fremont city street

FREMONT (KRON) — A deadly crash has closed a city street in Fremont Friday afternoon, according to police.
Osgood Road between Blacow Road and Seldon Court is closed in both directions while officers investigate a fatal traffic collision.
Police haven’t yet disclosed details about the collision, such as when it occurred and how many vehicles were involved.
KRON4’S REAL TIME TRAFFIC MAP
Police advised people to avoid Osgood Road in that area and to use alternate routes.
They said the closure will last several hours.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- HOUSE TO VOTE ON KATE’S LAW, SANCTUARY CITY BILL
- SAN RAFAEL MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO MOVE INTO HOUSE STILL FOR SALE
- FREMONT POLICE BELIEVE WOMAN MISSING SINCE 1989 WAS MURDERED
- SHOCKING VIDEO: PREGNANT WOMAN RUNS OVER SUSPECTED PURSE THIEF WITH SUV
- UMPIRE SAVES WOMAN ATTEMPTING SUICIDE
- WOMAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER GETTING PREGNANT BY 11-YEAR-OLD BOY
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN