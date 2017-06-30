Driver ticketed for strapping furniture, bicycles to roof

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should’ve heeded the old advice that you can’t take it with you.
WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window.
NH RSA: 266:72 – No vehicle shall operate unless its load is securely fastened to prevent it from becoming loose, detached, or a hazard. pic.twitter.com/OxFyCT4ihr
— NH Troopers 🇺🇸 (@NH_Troopers) June 28, 2017
The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry.
State police posted a picture of the van on Facebook.
Police are warning people to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of their vehicles. They say the number of items on the van constituted a hazard.
Police issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- HOUSE TO VOTE ON KATE’S LAW, SANCTUARY CITY BILL
- SAN RAFAEL MAN ARRESTED AFTER TRYING TO MOVE INTO HOUSE STILL FOR SALE
- FREMONT POLICE BELIEVE WOMAN MISSING SINCE 1989 WAS MURDERED
- SHOCKING VIDEO: PREGNANT WOMAN RUNS OVER SUSPECTED PURSE THIEF WITH SUV
- UMPIRE SAVES WOMAN ATTEMPTING SUICIDE
- WOMAN FACES MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER GETTING PREGNANT BY 11-YEAR-OLD BOY
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN