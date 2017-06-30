(KRON) — KRON4 has a warning about fidget spinners–they could catch on fire.
Several mothers have reported that their kids’ Bluetooth-enabled spinners burst into flames in the past few weeks.
They have Bluetooth speakers and lights on the spinners.
The spinners caught fire while they were plugged into an outlet charging.
They melted and burned the surfaces they were sitting on.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is investigating, but in the meantime, it recommends staying with the spinner while it charges.
And people are also urged to not leave it plugged in overnight.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- JULY 4TH LIVE: FIREWORKS AROUND THE BAY AREA
- OAKLAND POLICE OFFICER UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR SEX AT HEADQUARTERS
- DOCTOR ACCUSED OF SEX HARASSMENT KILLS 1 AT NYC HOSPITAL
- KRON4 GOES WHALE WATCHING IN THE SAN FRANCISCO BAY
- SURPRISE! SAN DIEGO SAILOR COMES HOME TO FIND WIFE 8 MONTHS PREGNANT
- WOMAN ACCUSED OF RUNNING OVER, KILLING FRIEND IN CAMPBELL
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN