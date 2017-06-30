(KRON) — KRON4 has a warning about fidget spinners–they could catch on fire.

Several mothers have reported that their kids’ Bluetooth-enabled spinners burst into flames in the past few weeks.

They have Bluetooth speakers and lights on the spinners.

The spinners caught fire while they were plugged into an outlet charging.

They melted and burned the surfaces they were sitting on.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it is investigating, but in the meantime, it recommends staying with the spinner while it charges.

And people are also urged to not leave it plugged in overnight.

