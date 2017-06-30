Food Frenzy: Alameda County Fair kicks off 4th of July weekend

By Published: Updated:

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) —  The Alameda County Fair is in full swing leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the fair showing us all the best bites available to cure your carnival food cravings.

In the video above, he samples everything from giant bacon-wrapped turkey legs to Flaming Hot Cheetos corn dogs!

Aside from the festive food, there’s plenty of family fun to be had here, including a big fireworks show on the 4th.

Today the gates are open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and children get in free until 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy the festivities now through July 9th!

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s