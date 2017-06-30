Food Frenzy: Alameda County Fair kicks off 4th of July weekend

ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — The Alameda County Fair is in full swing leading up to the 4th of July holiday.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the fair showing us all the best bites available to cure your carnival food cravings.

In the video above, he samples everything from giant bacon-wrapped turkey legs to Flaming Hot Cheetos corn dogs!

Aside from the festive food, there’s plenty of family fun to be had here, including a big fireworks show on the 4th.

Today the gates are open from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., and children get in free until 5:00 p.m.

Enjoy the festivities now through July 9th!

