Gary’s Mailbag: You weren’t a good basketball player

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Gary Radnich answers viewers’ emails every Friday night with his wife, Alicia Radnich.

In this installment, Gary takes on these emails:

I have the Bay Area baseball blues. Please help me! – Michelle

Did you say you respect Floyd Mayweather? He’s a loud mouth, arrogant, and a jerk. What’s with you? – Bruno

I’m old enough to remember when you played basketball. You were not as good as people say. – Jackson

I’m a Lakers fan. Why are so many fans celebrating Phil Jackson’s firing in New York? – Amarie

You are pretty cool on Twitter. Why don’t you tweet more? – Josh

Follow Gary on Twitter @KRON4GRadnich.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES