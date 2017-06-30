KRON4 goes whale watching in the San Francisco Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay has been seeing an unusual amount of whales this season.

KRON4’s Chuck Clifford went out whale watching in the Bay with San Francisco Whale Tours on Friday to see if he could spot some.

And sure enough, he found some whales!

Here are some tweets while out on his voyage:

Trying to get a whale video. Not easy with an iPhone. Here’s my best attempt so far. Blink and you’ll miss it. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/73t2cQkomm — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 30, 2017

Headed out on a whale watching tour for @kron4news ! Story at 8p. Maybe a few more tweets if we actually find whales. pic.twitter.com/eprlAhDVPc — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) June 30, 2017

Watch KRON4 News at 8 p.m. to see Chuck’s full report

