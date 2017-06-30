KRON4 goes whale watching in the San Francisco Bay

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Bay has been seeing an unusual amount of whales this season.

KRON4’s Chuck Clifford went out whale watching in the Bay with San Francisco Whale Tours on Friday to see if he could spot some.

And sure enough, he found some whales!

Here are some tweets while out on his voyage:

Watch KRON4 News at 8 p.m. to see Chuck’s full report

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s